Lydia N. Turner, 83, formerly of 104 Marshall St. Columbia, died Saturday, April 30 at 4:15 p.m. at Summerfield Rehab and Wellness Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on September 16, 1938 to the late Arturo and Olga de la Zerda of Floresville, Texas.

Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie Brock of London, KY; two sons Arthur L. Turner and his wife Tammy of Louisville, KY and Charlie R. Turner and his wife Carla of Liberty, KY; one sister Connie Mass of San Antonio, TX; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Lydia was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Lewis Turner. They were married for 33 years. She will be remembered as a loving woman devoted to her faith, family, and friends. She was also an active and committed parishioner of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Columbia.

Visitation will take place at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 4 from 4-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6 p.m. conducted by Father Paul Eve. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home until 10:45 a.m.

A Funeral Mass will take place at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1217 Greensburg St., Columbia, on Thursday, May 5 at 11 a.m., with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery.

Father Patrick Dolan will celebrate the Funeral Mass. Pallbearers will be Joshua Turner, Nicholas Turner, Vincent Turner, Derek Summers, Dave Brock, and Jerry Giles.

Honorary: Robert Flowers, Mark Dykes, Bryan Caldwell, Larry Dudley, Jack Garrett, Richard Fitzpatrick, Darrell Jones, and David Bowman.