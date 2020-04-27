Mabel S. Miller, 88, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7:57 P.M. at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born December 28, 1931 in Adair County to the late James Frank and Myrtle Coomer Sneed. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Miller, three brothers, Duel H. Sneed, James Edwin Sneed, Lester Earl Sneed and one sister, Margaret Banks. She was employed by Russell Sportswear for over 20 years.

Survivors include:

One brother – William A. Sneed of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery.

For friends wanting to share in the celebration of Ms. Miller's life, the service will be recorded and uploaded for viewing on our website.

