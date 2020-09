Mable Maxine Todd, 76, formerly of Columbia, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

She was born March 7, 1944, in Adair County, to the late Carlton and Naomi McClure Todd. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Mary McDaniels. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia.

Survivors include:

Her sister – Bonita Lasley of Columbia

Nieces & Nephews – Teriea, Jackie, Sharon, Carol, Craig, Nathan, Jeff & Eric

Funeral service – Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Murphy delivering the eulogy

Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Cameron Lasley, Jordan Lasley, Jacob Lasley, Craig Lasley, Brent Lasley & Grant Graves

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

