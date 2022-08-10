Macey Marie Crawhorn, 29, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at TJ Health Columbia.

She was born January 26, 1993, in Pulaski County, Kentucky. Macey was a graduate of Adair County High School, a housewife and a mom whose joy was her children.

Survivors include: husband – Charles Ethan Crawhorn of Columbia; children – Elisha, Elizabeth and Josiah Crawhorn all of Columbia; mother and father – Glenn and Tammy McInteer of Columbia; sisters – Kasey (Zach) Gilbert, Natosha McInteer and Kenisha McInteer all of Columbia; brothers – Issac McInteer and Dawson McInteer both of Columbia; nephews – Jeremiah Gilbert and Elisha Gilbert both of Columbia; niece – Evelyn Stotts of Columbia; and father and mother-in-law – Charles Jr and Connie Crawhorn of Columbia

Funeral service – Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Keith officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. Monday

Casket Bearers – Daniel Dickens, Marvin Morgan, Adam Hatfield, Nathan Crawhorn, Jeff Caldwell and Bradley Gilbert

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements