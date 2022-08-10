Adair County Community Voice

Macey Marie Crawhorn

Macey Marie Crawhorn, 29, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at TJ Health Columbia.

She was born January 26, 1993, in Pulaski County, Kentucky.   Macey was a graduate of Adair County High School, a housewife and a mom whose joy was her children.

Survivors include: husband – Charles Ethan Crawhorn of Columbia; children – Elisha, Elizabeth and Josiah Crawhorn all of Columbia; mother and father – Glenn and Tammy McInteer of Columbia; sisters – Kasey (Zach) Gilbert, Natosha McInteer and Kenisha McInteer all of Columbia; brothers – Issac McInteer and Dawson McInteer both of Columbia; nephews – Jeremiah Gilbert and Elisha Gilbert both of Columbia; niece – Evelyn Stotts of Columbia; and father and mother-in-law – Charles Jr and Connie Crawhorn of Columbia

Funeral service – Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Keith officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. Monday

Casket Bearers – Daniel Dickens, Marvin Morgan, Adam Hatfield, Nathan Crawhorn, Jeff Caldwell and Bradley Gilbert

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements