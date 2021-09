Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Magistrate Terry Hadley has suffered from a medical emergency and is currently in a Louisville hospital.

Cowan issued a release to media stating that anyone in District 7 who may need assistance should contact the judge’s office at 270-384-4703 or call any other magistrate.

“Above all else, we ask that you lift Magistrate Hadley and his family in prayer,” Cowan wrote.