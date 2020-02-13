Maison Karnes is ACMS student of the month

Maison Karnes is the STUDENT OF THE MONTH at Adair County Middle School. She is the 14-year-old daughter of Rodney and Melissa Karnes.

Maison is an 8th grade student at ACMS. She is an honor roll student, a member of the ACHS Choir, an officer in BETA Club and a peer leader in a science classroom. Maison is an excellent role model for other students as she is always kind to everyone and has a positive attitude with everything that she does. Both adults and peers know they can depend on Maison to give 110% in whatever she set out to do.

We are honored to have her as our student of the month and can’t wait to see what great things she does in the future.