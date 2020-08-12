Male critically injured in bike versus vehicle accident

An unidentified man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while on a bike in Adair County on Tuesday.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call received by Adair 911 of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision four miles east of Columbia on Hwy. 80 east at 4:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Upon arrival and investigation, it was found that an unknown white male that appears to be in his early to mid 20’s was pushing his bike in the middle of the roadway going east toward Columbia.

Unit 2, a 2007 Chevy pickup operated by William Bryant, 79, of Columbia was also traveling east when he came over a small rise and struck the male who was in the roadway.

As of Wednesday morning, the pedestrian is in critical condition and the Sheriff’s office has no positive ID on him.

He had no form of ID on him or any information leading to where he was or came from.

A picture taken from a security camera a few hours prior to the collision has been distributed to local and state media sources.

The Sheriff has information that he was seen in Casey County and Russell County earlier in the day. The Sheriff’s office is tracking down all leads.

Brockman asks the public to notify their office if they have any information that may help so that they can find this man’s family.