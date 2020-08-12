Male injured in collision is identified as Casey County teen

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman reported Wednesday night that a male who was critically injured in a collision Tuesday evening has been identified.

Seventeen-year-old Avel Vundorin is listed in critical condition but his family is now with him at University of Kentucky Hospital.

Brockman said his office learned around noon Wednesday of a young male in Casey County that had been reported as missing. Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle confirmed that a report had been filed just an hour or so before they contacted him. The boy left home yesterday. Brockman’s office made contact with the family, who adviced that Avel had a large, black backpack and was on a bicycle. They were shown a security footage photo and confirmed it was Avel.

The traveled to UK and confirmed to Brockman’s office around 6 p.m. that it was Avel.

“We would like to thank the community for all the calls we received today and insure them we followed up on everyone of them. We ask you keep this young man and his family in your prayers,” Sheriff Brockman said in a press release.

