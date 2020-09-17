Man arrested and charged with trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school

Sept. 17, 2020

While on general patrol the Columbia Police Department initiated a stop on Walker Street near Sunset Drive, Wednesday evening. Upon making contact, K9 Unit Matt alerted and subsequent search found suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Cody Streeval, 27, was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking 2 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

Once taken to Adair Regional Jail it was found Streeval was attempting to hide an additional amount of suspected methamphetamine on his person. At this time a charge of promoting contraband was added to his charges. Streeval also had an outstanding warrant in Adair District Court.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Ethan Pike.