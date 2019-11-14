Adair County Community Voice

Man charged with DUI after wrecking on Quinn Hollow Road

Deputy Josh Durbin was traveling on Quinn Hollow Road when he observed headlights over an embankment on Nov. 11, 2019 at 5:09 p.m.   Upon stopping to investigate it was found that Jose Gonzales, 46, of Adair County was operating a 2004 Hyundai and lost control of the vehicle.   Gonzales was treated and released from T.J. Health Columbia where he was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs; no driver’s license; and possession of open alcoholic container in vehicle.
He was lodged in the Adair County Regional by K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin.