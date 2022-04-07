Man injured in one-vehicle accident

Isaac Green, 20, was treated for injuries sustained Tuesday in a single-car accident on Montpelier Road, 10 miles east of Columbia. He was ejected from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation showed Green was traveling west on Montpelier Road when he dropped off the right shoulder of highway. His vehicle then struck an earth embankment and overturned.

Green was treated on scene by Adair EMS, then transported to T.J. Health of Columbia for additional treatment.

The collision was investigated by Deputy Gary Roy, who was assisted on scene by Columbia Adair County Fire and Adair EMS.