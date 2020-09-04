Man uses blue lights to pull woman over, attempts abduction

A woman thought she was obeying the law when she pulled over after seeing blue lights from a car behind her Thursday night on KY 80 west (Edmonton Road) of Columbia near G Taylor Road, but instead found herself fighting for her life.

Officials say the woman pulled over her vehicle and a male approached her from an unidentified car. It had blue flashing lights but the victim said she noticed the car with flashing lights did not have law enforcement decals. He threw what was apparently ammonia in her face and tried to forcibly take her. It was reported he had pulled out handfuls of her hair trying to force her out of the car and she suffered a head injury but was able to get free.

Kentucky State Police was called to the scene because the sheriff’s deputy on duty was working another call. KSP is investigating the case but has yet to release any information. The Community Voice has contacted KSP and awaiting additional information, but we believe it is important for the community to be aware of the incident.

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and City Police Chief Jason Cross assisted with the investigation Thursday night following the incident, along with other officers. Brockman confirmed information after being contacted by the Voice and said he is making the following recommendations to anyone who thinks they are being pulled over:

– If you are being pulled over and it’s not in a public place and you have any reservations whatsoever, slow down, which will give the officer indication you are not trying to flee, and call 911 and give them your location and tell them you are being pulled over and you want to verify it’s an officer.

– Lock your doors and only crack your window until the officer gets to your window so you can see if it’s a uniformed officer before rolling your window all the way down.

– Leave your car running unless the officer – once verified – asks you to shut it off.

– Be aware of anything that looks out of place.

– Keep pepper spray or exercise your right to be armed. Whichever one you choose be familiar with it and the responsibility that comes with it.