Marcia Carole Bradshaw, 83, of Columbia, KY died Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Summit Manor Nursing Home. Born in Columbia, KY she was the daughter of the late Charles Owen and Martha Lucille Bault Butler and wife of the late John Robert Bradshaw.

Mrs. Bradshaw was a member of the Methodist faith and the Adair County Homemakers. She worked for many years at the election polls at the North Columbia precinct and loved knitting and crocheting.

Survivors include a son Bobby Bradshaw (Gail) of Columbia; a brother Richard Butler (Kay) of Columbia; a niece Michelle Grant of Columbia; a great niece Shelby Grant of Columbia and her beloved dog Trooper.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Cox Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Friday morning until time for the service.