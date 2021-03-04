Margaret L. Selby, 76, of Adair County, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

She was born January 15, 1945, in Pinckneyville, Illinois, to the late Clelland and Mabel Foster Hepp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Selby.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Billie Selby of Adair County

One son – Mark and his wife Jennyfer Selby of Adair County

16 Grandchildren

The family has chosen cremation and no services or planned at this time.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements