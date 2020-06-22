Margie Burris Coffey, 89, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 28, 1931, in Adair County, to the late Walter and Lizzie Scott Burris and the widow of Raymond Coffey.

Margie retired from the Adair County School System, teaching for many years, a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, the Adair County Retired Teachers Association, Adair County Genealogical Society and enjoyed doing research at the Adair County Public Library.

Survivors include:

One sister – Willie Catherine Burris Oakley of Louisville

One niece – Rhonda Oakley Hazle of Louisville

Two great-nephews – Edward Oakley Hazle and Braeden Lee Hazle

Services were private with burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Phil Coffey, Randy Keltner, Bryson Keltner, Nathan Bennett, Jeff Johnson, Travis Burris

Honorary Casket Bearers: Kenneth Scott & Zilpha Corbin

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adair County Public Library would be appreciated and can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

