Marilyn Harvey

Marilyn Kay Harvey, 78, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 5:30 A. M. at the Fair Oaks Health System in Jamestown.

She was born February 9, 1942, to the late James Lewis and Helen Kelsay Moore and was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Harvey on February 6, 1994, a member of Egypt Christian Church and a Mary Kay consultant for many years.

Survivors include:

One daughter & son-in-law – Holly & Shane Rice of Columbia

One son & daughter-in-law – James “Bean” & Jill Harvey of Columbia

Two grandchildren – Dustin & his wife Laura Harvey of Glasgow, Morgan McKay Harvey of Columbia

One sister & brother-in-law – Jean & Jim Casner of Lakeside, Ohio

Several other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Patton officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Dustin Harvey, Troy Hancock, Alex Hancock, Larry R. Bryant, Terry Bryant, Tim King, Byron Sanders

In lieu of flowers, donations of Gideon Bibles or to the WINGS of Egypt Christian Church would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

