Marilyn McKinney Noel, 68, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son Trent, and her parents Edward and Helen Willis McKinney.

She is survived by her siblings Rosemary McGuffin, Mike McKinney (Bonnie) and Anne Stephens (Glenn, Jr.); nieces and nephews Mark Henson (Gayle), Laura Griffin (Scott), Angie Henson, Miranda Gray (Cain), Melissa Rodgers, Quinten Smith (Justin), Melanie Collins (D. A.) and Meagan Dovenbarger (Jason); several great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew. She is also survived by Trent’s father Bill Noel (Kathy).

She will always be missed and loved.

Ms. Noel chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.