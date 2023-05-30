Mark Allen “Junk Man” Mattingly, 55, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born on August 28, 1967, in Lebanon, KY.

“Junk Man” as he was known by all his friends loved tearing down buildings and collect anything he could sell for a profit. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Lois Bevell Mattingly of Columbia, KY.

Mr. Mattingly chose cremation, and a memorial service will be held later.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.