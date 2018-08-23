Mark Twain is Saturday; admission is $10

The Adair County High School marching band kicks off the 2018-19 season with their annual Mark Twain pre-season exhibition. Bands from across the state will travel to ACHS to showcase their upcoming performances and to also receive pertinent criticism from experienced band judges.

Director Tom Case believes that this year’s group will have a chance to be very successful in spite of their youth.

“This group is really young this year so expectations may need to be tempered a bit, especially early on in the season,” said Case. “However, we are really pleased with the effort of the group and we think that by the end of the season, we’ll be right where we need to be.”

Case says that he has been pleased with the way upperclassmen are stepping up to provide leadership during practice.

“Our upperclassmen have taken a keen and invested interest in leading the group,” said Case. “Good things always happen when that happens.”

Last year, the band had one their most successful seasons ever after dominating all competition to finish with an undefeated record. The 2017-18 marching band season was capped off when the marching band won its fourth consecutive, and sixth overall, Class A national championship.

“We hope to continue the success we’ve had in the past,” said Case. This year’s theme is “Shadowlands.”

The Mark Twain exhibition will start Saturday at Adair County High School with performances starting at 5 p.m.

Cost is $10 per person and Lindsey Wilson College will close the show at 8:15 p.m. The Adair County marching band looks to add their place among ranks and continue the stellar tradition of Adair County’s music program.