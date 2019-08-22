Mark Twain pre-season exhibition is Saturday

The Adair County High School Marching Band will begin the 2019 marching band season with the annual Mark Twain Pre-Season Exhibition.

Held at the Adair County High School football field this upcoming Saturday, nine other bands will perform before the Adair Band beginning at 4:15 p.m. and the Lindsey Wilson College Band will close out the night with their performances.

As always, the Adair Band has a unique and interesting theme for their show – this year’s being titled, “Whiplash.”

“The concept is based around several different ideas of the word,” said ACHS Band Assistant Director Jordan Humphress. “Whether it is fast jerking movements around visually or highly impactful rhythmically moving music.”

Humphress says that most of this year’s marching band students have been around for a while and know what they’re doing.

“We still have several middle school students that participate, but we have a more mature and experienced group this time around.”

They look forward to what the season holds, including performances at two Kentucky Music Educators Association competitions, BOA regionals in Louisville on Sept. 21, KMEA State quarterfinals on Oct. 19 and semifinals and hopefully, finals on Oct. 26.