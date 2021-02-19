Marsha Ann Wright, 49, of Columbia, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at her residence. Born in Columbia, she is the daughter of Billy Wright and Linda Ford Hutchison both of Columbia. Marsha attended the Bloomington Chapel Brethren in Christ Church.

In addition to her parents she is survived by four children Derek Otterson of Columbia, Tristan Wood of North Carolina, Gavin Mason of Albany, and Kayla Sparks (Trent) of Richmond; a grandson Jacob Ollery; her fiancée Brent Terry of Columbia, and two sisters Angie Harvey (Steve) of Columbia and Tonya Wright Wethington (Brandon) of Knifley.

Ms. Wright chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.