Martha Dunbar, 92, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born April 15, 1927, in Cumberland County, to the late Rev. Frank J. and Lula Dronaugh Hulse and was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dunbar in 1957. She retired from the Adair County Board of Education and was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include:

One son – Joseph Bennett Dunbar and his wife Cynthia of Lubbock, Texas

Five grandchildren – Nga (David) Fagerstrom of Pennsylvania, Chele (Tom) Pirch of Lubbock, Texas, Ann Marie (Jaremy) Austin of Columbia, Kentucky, Marcy (Joe) Helms of Hickory Creek, Texas, Joey (Betsy) Edwards of Austin, Texas

11 Great-Grandchildren including Aaron & Adrian Ballou, Ashton & Jordan Nixon

Graveside service – Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Columbia Cemetery with burial to follow

Bro. Shane Gaskin officiated

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

