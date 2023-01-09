Mary Ann Miller-Caldwell was born January 10, 1961, in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Doris Jean Miller and the late John D. Bailey. She transitioned from her earthly life on January 3, 2023, at her home after a short illness. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by a son, Marcus Gregory Caldwell and two brothers, Jimmy Miller and Donnie Miller.

She confessed Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church in Columbia, Kentucky. She united in Matrimony to Gregory Caldwell on December 29, 1978. She joined Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she was President of the Missionary Society, former Director of the Youth, served on the Usher Board until her death, was active in the Sister to Sister Conference and organized a trip to Florida for a nationwide conference. She was always hands on in all of her sons’ activities. She was employed at Union Underwear for 15 years, Amazon for 10 years, was Director of the Aging Center for three years and currently a Business Owner with Paparazzi Jewelry.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 44 years, Deacon Gregory Caldwell, sons, Christopher Caldwell of Denver, Colorado and Byron Caldwell of Columbia, one brother, Timmy Miller of Columbia, three sisters, Davie Johnston (Anton) of Louisville, Kelly Turner (Robert) of Columbia, Verchelle Wheat (Russ) of Columbia, five grandchildren, Alexus Caldwell, Derrick Caldwell (Carla), Natalie Caldwell, D’Sean Murphy, Olivia Harmon, three great-grandchildren, Ava Caldwell, Jayveon Huddleston, Derrick Caldwell, Jr. and expecting a fourth great-grandchild, Marcus Gregory Caldwell, II, two special great-grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew Choate, her father-in-law, George Caldwell, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

A very loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, always willing to help in any way.

The family would say, “She was always LOVINGLY in somebody’s business.”

Funeral service was held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Curle delivering the Eulogy.

Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Christopher Caldwell, Derrick Caldwell, Jordan Huddleston, Timmy Miller, Jamar Miller, D’Sean Murphy, Russ Wheat, Steven Caldwell.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements