Mary Browning, 81, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 2, 1939, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late John Michael and Teresa Mae Browning Hester.

She was the widow of Edward “Ed” Browning who preceded her in death October 14, 2017, was employed by Masonic Home of Kentucky in Louisville for over 30 years and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include:

One son – Michael Browning of Columbia

Three sisters and one grandchild

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned at this time

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com