Mary Bryant

Mary (Grider) Bryant, 93, of Columbia, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born October 28, 1926, in Adair County to the late Fred and Zemmar Smiley Grider. She was the widow of Tommie Bryant and preceded in death by a daughter, Rosemary Bryant McLean, and a brother, Marvin T. Grider. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a homemaker. Mary was well known for being a kind and compassionate person, devoted Bible reader, immaculate cook and beloved friend to all who knew her.

Beloved mother of:

One son – Tommy Bryant of Columbia

One daughter – Barbara Bryant Shepherd of Columbia

Additional Survivors:

Four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren

Several cousins, nieces, nephews and host of friends

Special cousins – Sharon Pike, Juanita McKinney and Betty Fisher

Special caregivers – Marilyn Janes, Cathy Shelton and Barbara Bunch

Special Friends – Barbara McGaha

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Columbia City Cemetery.

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Mary’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com