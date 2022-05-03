Mary Elizabeth Burton, 74, of Mount Sherman, Kentucky, formerly of Columbia, died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.

She was born November 28, 1947, in Adair County, to the late James O. and Mae Roy Burton. Mary had been at Greensburg Family Care Home for the last three years with Veronica Bell as her caretaker.

She is survived by a special friend, Norma Scott of Columbia and a friend, Virginia Garner of Russell Springs

Funeral service – Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

Burial in Freedom Cemetery

Visitation after 10 a.m. Tuesday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements