Mary Ellen Lee, 90, of Columbia, KY died June 14, 2022 at Liberty Care Center in Liberty, KY. She was born in Creelsboro, KY on November 23, 1931 to the late Cameron and Nellie Garner Mann. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Edward Lee.

Mrs. Lee was a member of the Columbia Church of Christ and enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Doug Lee of Columbia, KY; four grandchildren, Emily Billingsley (Jonathan), Cortney Edwards (Stephen), Lacey Rooks (Eric) and Cameron Lee, all of Columbia, KY; seven great grandchildren, Madison and Brenton Billingsley, Caleb, Katie, Maddux, and Jake Edwards and Macy Rooks; three siblings, Ruth Bledsoe of Jamestown, KY, Margaret Reeder of Russell Springs, KY, and Robert Mann (Linda) of Russell Springs, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dale Lee; and five siblings, Elizabeth Mann, Ruby Back, Ernest Mann, Jewell Mann and Edward Mann.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Michael Tanksley will be officiating and pallbearers will be Jonathan Billingsley, Stephen Edwards, Eric Rooks, Cameron Lee, Caleb Edwards, Brenton Billingsley, Adam Grant and Doug Lee.