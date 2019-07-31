Mary Frances Collins, 94, of Glensfork, KY died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab in Campbellsville, KY. Born in Adair County, KY she was the daughter of the late Liston and Pearl Grant Antle and wife of the late Buel Collins.

Mrs. Collins was a member of the Mt Zion Presbyterian Church at Glensfork. She was a former employee of Oshkosh and a caregiver for many of her family members over the years.

Survivors include two daughters Wanda Rogers (Bill) of Louisville, KY and Sherri Hadley of Columbia; four grandchildren Brandon Grant, Kala Hadley, Shani Murphy (Scott) and Chris Rogers (Tara); eight great grandchildren Isabella, Ben, Anna, Jayce, Vivian, Mason, Kadence, and Lydia; a special cousin Helen Murray and several other cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Roy Antle and two sisters Jewell Bledsoe and Edna Bryson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Grant Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Bro. Dwan Hadley will be officiating and pallbearers will be Chris Rogers, Scott Murphy, Blake Wall, Randy Lawhorn, Mike Collins, Tony Hadley and Tom Bunch.