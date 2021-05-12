On May 10, 2021, Mary Frances May passed away peacefully at the age of 94, in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was born December 27, 1926, in Campbellsville to the late Walter and Nina Yarberry Edwards. Mary attended Columbia High School and Lindsey Wilson College. While at Lindsey Wilson, she met Darrell May and they were wed on June 14, 1946.

Darrell and Mary moved to Chattanooga, TN and this is where Mary found her love for china and crystal while employed by Fischer-Evans Jewelry. They belonged to Brainerd Baptist Church at the time.

Darrell’s job took them to New Orleans, LA. Her love for New Orleans was a very special time in her life. She loved to take the streetcar to work at Adler’s Jewelry Store where she worked until retirement. They attended First Baptist Church of New Orleans.

Mary retired to Columbia on her family farm. Darrell and Mary lived with her sister, Emily Cain. Mary and Emily were soon known in town as “The Sisters”. There was not a function in the area they missed! Mary was very active in her community being a member of Columbia Baptist Church, WMU and the Women’s Club. She was on the Board of Trustees at Campbellsville University for years.

Mary had a love for the Lord, gardening, knitting, exercising and cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell, a son, Dusty and her sister, Emily.

Survivors include: two children – Davis May (Julie) and Sarah Laughon (Barry) all of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren – Robert (Ashleigh), Travis and Garrett (Heather), three great-grandchildren, Lulu, Easton and Kaleigh; one niece and one nephew – Mary and Arthur and two special people, Rebecca and Gail.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Capstone Hospice and Magnolia Place.

Funeral service – Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CDT) at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Dr. Michael O’Neal officiating. Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Visitation after 11:30 A.M. (CDT) Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Campbellsville University or Columbia Baptist Church would be appreciated. These can be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements