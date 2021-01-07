Mary Harris, 97, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, January 6, 2021at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab in Campbellsville, KY. Born in Harlan, KY she was the daughter of the late Austin and Ida Mason Halcomb and wife of the late Haywood Harris.

Survivors include her stepchildren Hayward Harris, Betty Rice, Irene Curtis and Mildred Francis Holliman and several step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two children Loretta Coomer and Ronnie Harris; two step-sons Kermit and Carlos Harris and two siblings Marie Saltess and Gillis Halcomb.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Monday, January 11, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Peaceful Acres Cemetery in Harlan County, KY. Visitation will be on Monday after 10:00am at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.