Mary Helen Stroud, 90, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 13, 1929, in Hickman, Kentucky, to the late Carl and Ethel Watkins Lane, was a caretaker of the elderly and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include:

Two sons – Tony Borman of Lafayette, Louisiana, Thomas Milton Brown of Las Vegas, Nevada

Three daughters – Barbara Greene & Lisa Presley both of Columbia, Connie Heard of Cape Coral, Florida

Two brothers – Jerry Lane of Florida & Johnny Ray Lane of Union City, Tennessee

Two sisters – Betty Harwood of Union City, Tennessee & Judy Jones of Homestead, Florida

15 Grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren

Ms. Stroud requested cremation and a memorial service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Trinity United Methodist Church

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

