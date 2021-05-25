Mary Odean Loy, 84, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 after a brief illness.

Odean was born on December 25, 1936 in Fairplay, Adair County, to the late Vanus and Josephine Gadberry Sharp. She was a longtime employee of the Adair County Board of Education and was a member of the Democrat Women’s Club.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby W. Loy, and two brothers, James and Preston Sharp

Survivors include: two daughters- Janet Loy Parrish and Carolyn Loy Hale, and her husband Anthony, both of Columbia; three grandchildren: Travis Loy Hale, Dylan Michael Hale, and Rachel Grace Parrish; one brother: David Lee Sharpe and his wife Janet of Columbia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends

Funeral service will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating.

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements