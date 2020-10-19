Mast treated after accident on KY Highway 80

Sarah Mast, 18, was treated by the Adair County EMS and transported to T.J. Health Columbia Oct. 18 after a one-vehicle accident two miles west of Columbia on KY Highway 80.

The preliminary investigation shows Mast was traveling in a 2012 Ford when her vehicle began to slide into a left-leaning curve. Her vehicle left the road and struck a tree before coming to rest against an earth embankment.

Deputy Josh Durbin is investigating the collision and was assisted on the scene by the Columbia Adair County Fire Department, along with Adair EMS.