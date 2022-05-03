May is motorcycle and bike safety

FRANKFORT – In recognition of May as Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in reminding all road users to work together to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.

“We’re entering the warmer months and that typically means more motorcycles and bicycles on our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Safety is a mutual responsibility and we encourage all road users to do their part in making sure everyone makes it to their destination safely – every trip, every time.”

A motorcycle or bicycle is a vehicle with all of the rights and privileges of any motor vehicle; however, as one of the smallest vehicles on the road, a motorcycle or bicycle may be in a vehicle’s blind spots.

In 2021 there were 1,490 crashes involving motorcycles in Kentucky, resulting in 1,085 injuries and 99 deaths (88 motorcyclists). Of those crashes, 811 involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. Bicyclists were involved in 325 crashes resulting in 239 injuries and nine deaths. Of those crashes, 320 involved at least one other vehicle.

The KOHS offers the following tips for drivers:

Put the phone down and pay attention. Driving while distracted increases risk for all road users;

Perform a regular visual check by checking mirrors and blind spots before entering or exiting a lane of traffic, and at intersections;

Use a turn signal before changing lanes or merging with traffic to alert others of your intentions;

Don’t be fooled by a flashing turn signal on a mo­torcycle. Motorcycle signals are often not self-canceling and riders sometimes forget to turn them off. Wait to be sure the motorcycle is going to turn before you proceed;

Obey the speed limit. Driving at the posted limit allows you to see, identify and react to possible obstacles;

The KOHS offers the following tips for motorcyclists:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet;

Use turn signals for every turn or lane change, and combine with hand signals;

Wear brightly colored protective gear and use reflective tape and stickers to increase visibility;

Position in the lane where most visible to other drivers;

Pay attention by avoiding any action that takes your eyes, your ears or your mind off the road and traffic;

The KOHS offers the following tips for bicyclists: