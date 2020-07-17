Mayor Issues Press Release after Closing City Hall

“This was not an easy decision; but, considering the city has had a reported five positive cases for COVID 19, within our city family, I felt we had no other choice.”

Statement from the Mayor

It has come to my attention that there is concern about an announcement I made earlier this week.

On Wednesday, July 15, I released a statement making City Hall accessible to the public; only by appointment. This was not an easy decision; but, considering the city has had a reported five positive cases for COVID 19, within our city family, I felt we had no other choice.

I feel it is my responsibility as Mayor to protect the safety and health of our community; as well as all city employees. With that being said, I made this decision.

This is temporary only. We want to ensure that the current situation was not worsening; and, at a standstill with our staff.

If anyone knows me; they know I am a huge supporter of our local businesses; who are the backbone of our community. I would never consider the “closing-down” of our community; but, under these circumstances; felt it was my responsibility to protect and serve all.

Once again, I thank you for your ongoing support; and, most of all for your prayers. I am looking forward to a day in the future with no closings and the ability to see everyone’s smile again. We want to remain positive for you and the community.

God bless each of you.

Mayor Pam Hoots