Mayor Pam Hoots Wednesday update

A Message from the Mayor for Wednesday
We continue to work to keep each of you informed on the city; and, what we are working on to continue providing the same services.
- As mentioned earlier, we are changing some shift schedules; and, doing cross-training to provide services in all departments. This is necessary in the situation that an employee may become ill.
- The lobby continues to remain closed until further notice. If you would like to pay a gas bill, please utilize the drop-off box at the rear of the building; pay your gas statement over the phone, or go to cityofcolumbiaky.com. Employees will continue to be on-site during this time to answer the telephone for any questions you may have during this time.
- After legal consultation to ensure that we could; we have delayed the 2019 City of Columbia Delinquent Property Tax publication at this time. This should provide some relief for our residents.
- We continue to collect food items (non-perishable) that will be delivered to the elderly and/or families with children in our community. Totes are placed in the back and front of the Municipal Building.
- The city park on Fairgrounds Street and the Little League Ball Park are closed due to the order from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear concerning closing recreational and community facilities. This is a reminder for all community residents using the park.
- The Columbia Sanitation Department will continue to run their daily routes as scheduled. If your garbage is picked-up on Monday; it should continue to be picked-up on Monday.
- Again, gas late payment fees are currently suspended. As mentioned earlier, we discussed disconnections for late payments last week; and, this month’s disconnects have been postponed. We understand that these items are essential services.