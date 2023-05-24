Mayor responds to annexation conversation held during fiscal court meeting

Clarification Statement from the Mayor

Mayor Pamela Hoots has issued the following statement concerning the recent conversation at the Adair County Fiscal Court meeting.

Recent legislation enacted by the State of Kentucky General Assembly puts a one-year hold on city annexation except under certain circumstances. Exceptions are allowed for economic development. It does not prevent an annexation if the property owner made a request for annexation, the property was contiguous to the city boundary, and the city provided notice to the county.

Don Franklin Ford is scheduled to construct a new building on 18 acres at the intersection of the bypass and Hudson Street.

The business requested annexation into the city due to economic development and utility services (gas) for the facility.

In last night’s Adair County Fiscal Court Meeting Judge Larry Bryant brought up the notification, and in his remarks mentioned the Cumberland Parkway and several businesses that were in the county.

This annexation is for the 18-acre site only as was indicated in information provided to the fiscal court.

It was also indicated that the county possibly would lose their county taxes. That is incorrect. The property is in the city; and, in the county.