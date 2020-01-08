Mayor’s Annual Report 2019

This year we have seen a year of changes, of new beginnings and community involvement. We are summarizing some of the changes.

Parks and Recreation

In January of 2019, we voted to dedicate a portion of the budget up to 10 percent of the occupational tax to parks and recreation to improve parks and recreation for our community. As a result, the following changes are completed.

Craig Lasley was our initial hire in this department. Terry Johnson started with the Goodwill Program and Ray Meeks is working with Goodwill now. At the Adair County Little League Park during last season: striped the parking lot, painted buildings, restroom facility repaired and one restroom was completely redone with new fixtures after not having been utilized in around eight to ten years. At the city park, we have developed a volleyball court, redone the tennis court and basketball court, had new playground equipment and a security system installed, painted, put new roofing on pavilion and restrooms. The city procured property on Burkesville Street to be utilized for a city park area. We have taken on the responsibilities of Trail Town. Joe Pyles has made a donation of additional land to be utilized for expansion.

City Police Department

The City of Columbia is continuing to have three School Resource Officers in the school system. The city has furnished approximately 80 percent of the total cost in the last twelve years. The two newest are retired officers, saving health and retirement for the city. The city has received a grant from USDA for a vehicle to be used for educational purposes and special activities in the school system. We now have three canine units in the fleet. We welcomed Gunner, Matt and Annie to our team. The city police is at full force with officers for the first time in several years. We have started a drug task force. We have a fully staffed Police Hiring Board to review all applications. This is a first for the city. The Back To School with DARE was a huge success and is planned to become an annual event. The city police have radar detectors in their vehicles for the first time in almost 20 years.

Gas Department

Jerry Watson has joined us as our Gas Superintendent this year. In addition, Shawn White transferred from the Sanitation Department and Zak Smith joined, as well, a couple of months ago. We are working on cleaning the warehouse. Phillip Stotts has spearheaded some of these efforts. The floors have been cleaned and numerous loads of excess material has been disposed of. Regulator stations have been cleaned. The Green Hills/Hwy. East 80 gas project is underway. Easements are being signed and encroachment permits are being applied for. Steven Baker is handling the forms, procurement and ensuring that all regulations are up to date.

Other

Two annexation projects have occurred this year. One at the Pinewood Shopping Center and the other on North Hwy. 55 at OK Country Cooking. We have been in touch with Cook Out and they plan on being here by spring. H&H Lumber Mill started production. Dairy Queen is planning their location in Columbia. We did two Food Truck events in conjunction with To The Nines with both perceived well by the community. Stephen Frazier joined the Sanitation Department. We did our 1st Day of Caring in conjunction with area churches in the community. We did a PAW Christmas with proceeds to the Green River Animal Shelter and Sugarfoot Farm Rescue. Third annual Baby It’s Cold Outside coat drive held. Working on handicapped ramps in conjunction with volunteers in the community.

Sidewalks

We have done a lot of work on sidewalks this year. The Lindsey Wilson College sidewalk project on Lowes Lane and Young Street finally became into fruition with a Transportation Alternative Program grant. We did work on Greensburg Street in the second curve going to the school and did a series of construction and repair on handicap accessibility throughout town. These were the first projects in around 20 years.

Downtown Investment

Our decoration committee met and made recommendations on lighting for Christmas. All wreathes were completed. We started a downtown investment committee that meets periodically and makes recommendations. The Public Works Department has started a project washing the sidewalks in Columbia. Great job (soap and water). We have planted flowers in the planters in the corner with the fountain. Our first mural was painted in downtown Columbia. We redid the landscaping around city hall. A place for the community was completed in the area next to the police station as a project through Walmart in Columbia. We have striped the city parking lots.

ABC Changes

11 beginning of year

3 added

14 total

Added: Ponzi’s Pizza & More, CVS, Family Dollar

Last quarter (through November, 2019): $53569.00

New businesses this year:

Dollar Tree

Magic Market

United Citizens Bank (Patricia Trail)

Unity Chiropractic

Planet Acoustic

3 Blessings Boutique

Oh Darlin’ Boutique

Stotts Barber Shop

Diamonds on the Square

Ponzi’s Pizza & More

H&H Lumber

Steadfast Accounting

Whayne Supply

His & Hers Salon

Owens Family Dentistry & Aesthetics

Other businesses have expanded/changed: Barney’s Fun Center and 313 Maple

Coming (hopefully) by spring: Dairy Queen, Cookout