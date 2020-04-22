Meals provided to nursing staff

Campbellsville University School of Nursing/Wiley Enrollment Services provide meals to nursing staff in Harrodsburg and Stanford

By Joan C. McKinney, director, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing and the Wiley Enrollment Services have delivered lunch and a meal twice to nursing staff working at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford and Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

“It is an honor to be able to support our frontline workers as they work tirelessly each day to care for patients,” Dr. Michele Dickens, interim dean of the Campbellsville University School of Nursing, said.

“Campbellsville University School of Nursing and Wiley Enrollment Services want to say thank you for the care that you are providing each and every day to patients and others,” she said.

Lydia C. Tims, a Campbellsville University School of Nursing graduate is a registered nurse. She serves as chief nursing officer at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, said the nurses were very excited to receive the meals.

Dickens said Chelsea Bailey Stansbury, regional field manager, online enrollment at Campbellsville University, made the arrangements.

“We are very appreciative of our frontline workers and their commitment to their patients. Campbellsville University School of Nursing will continue to honor our frontline workers by displaying apricot ribbons. These ribbons are displayed to show support for all healthcare workers working on the front line,” Dickens said.

