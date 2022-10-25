Meet the Candidates event set for Nov. 1-2

The Community Voice and 92.7 the Wave are teaming up again to provide voters a chance to learn about their candidates.

Meet the Candidates will air live on 92.7 the Wave and can be viewed on the Adair County Community Voice Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Forums will start with each candidate having two to three minutes to tell listeners about themselves. Sharon Burton, publisher of the Voice, and Lisa Clark, WAVE deejay, will moderate the event.

Listeners can send questions during the forums by calling the station at 270-384-7979 or texting 270-634- 0350.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1ST

6:00 P.M. – JAILER

Jeremy Wethington (D)

Jamie Richard* (R)



6:30 P.M. – MAGISTRATE #3

Sammy Baker* (R)

Ben Loy (D)

7:00 P.M. – COLUMBIA MAYOR

Pamela Hoots*

Curtis Hardwick

7:30 P.M. – MAGISTRATE #5

Billy Dean Coffey* (R)

Jason Grider (D)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2nd



6:00 P.M. – COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL

(Candidates will be divided up 4-4-3 if everyone participates. We’ll draw to see which group goes on the air first.)



Ronald “Butch Rogers*

Sharon Lorene Payne*

Robert Flowers*

Charles Grimsley

Craig Dean*

Linda Waggener*

Mark D. Harris*

Natalie Marcum

Mike Robertson

Hannah Peck

Rhonda Bennett Loy

* denotes incumbent