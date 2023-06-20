Meeting scheduled with district highway department

A meeting is being scheduled with the District 8 Highway Department to discuss traffic concerns in the city of Columbia and, specifically, those relative to the public square.

Mallory Frye, Planning Engineer, and Amanda Parmley, Traffic Engineer, with District 8 Transportation Cabinet Office will be in Columbia on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in city hall.

The public is invited to attend and Mayor Pamela Hoots encourages anyone with comments or concerns to attend the meeting.