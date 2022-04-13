Mia Jade Darnell went to her heavenly home on Monday April 4, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Lakisha Downey Darnell of Cave City, KY.

In addition to her parents Jeremy & Lakisha Darnell she is survived by her Maternal Grandparents Crystal and David George of Russell Springs, KY; her Paternal Grandparents Doug and Rebecca Richardson Darnell of Russell Springs, KY; her adopted Grandparent Betty Downey of Russell Springs, KY; a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was Thursday April 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Haven Hill Cemetery with burial to follow. Bro. David Karnes will be officiating.