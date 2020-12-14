Michael Allen Graves, 72, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 16, 1948, in Adair County, to the late Walter Ray “Jet” and Dimple Johnston Graves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elysse Lasley, three brothers, Herbert, Bobby and L.E. Graves and two sisters, Clara Graves and Annette Newby. Mike retired from General Electric after 36 years, a member of Second Christian Church, a farmer and an avid University of Louisville fan.

Survivors include:

His wife – Alice Jones Graves of Columbia

Four sons – Everick Lasley and his wife Kelly of Bowling Green, Chris Wilson and his wife Jennifer of Mt. Washington, Dillion and Thomas Graves both of Columbia

One daughter – Vickie Graves of Louisville

Two brothers – Ben Graves and his wife Anita of Boston, MA and Foster Graves of Columbia

Two sisters – Mary Graves of Boston, MA and Nina Cheatham and her husband Wilburn of Campbellsville

Nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

The family has chosen a Drive-thru Visitation on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 12-1pm at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

The funeral service and burial in Dudley Cemetery will be private

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com