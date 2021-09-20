Michael Collins, 65, of Glensfork, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born on February 25, 1956 in Columbia, to the late Ray and Cassalene Hammond Collins.

Michael attended Coffey’s Grove Separate Baptist Church and was a member of the Adair County Cattlemen’s Association. He was a farmer and employee of A & S Livestock.

Survivors include his wife Linda Brown Collins of Glensfork, KY; a son, Chris Collins (Ashley) of Campbellsville, KY; a step-son, James Buchanan (Tara) of Columbia, KY; two grandchildren, Kiara and Sarai Collins, and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Collins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Regan Cemetery. A walk-thru visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Eric Antle and Bro. Garnett Hammond will be officiating and pallbearers will be Jason Campbell, Tony Aaron, Mark Antle, Matt Brummett, Joey Campbell and Chase Hatcher.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gideon Bibles.

The family request that everyone attending wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home facebook page at 2 p.m. Tuesday.