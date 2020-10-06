Michael Eugene Coppersmith, age 58, of Campbellsville, KY passed away Sunday, October 04 2020 at Norton’s Hospital – Louisville, KY.

He was born on Sunday, September 30 1962, in Pomona, CA.

He was the son of:

Mother – Holly Kay Noland Coppersmith, of Connecticut

Father – Floyd Eugene Coppersmith, who has preceded him in death

Wife – Sharon Coppersmith of Campbellsville, KY

Survivors also include:

3 Daughters:

Jyll Hanson, spouse Paul, of Somerset KY

Alexandria Stai, spouse Taylor, of Lexington KY

Trinity Coppersmith, of Campbellsville KY

2 Sons:

Jr. Redmon, spouse Sierra, of Cynthiana KY.

Allen Redmon, of Campbellsville KY.

1 Sister:

Rebecca Coppersmith, of Somerset KY

He is survived by 3 grandchildren, Madilyn Redmon, Eloiise Stai, Ava Jo Stai. He was a veteran of the US Army, a United Methodist Minister having served as pastor of several Methodist churches including Union and Haye’s Chapel United Methodist Churches in Russell County and First United Methodist in Campbellsville. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Coppersmith. ******please note STAI is pronounced STY (as in SKY)***********

Funeral services will be 2 PM Eastern Time Saturday, October 10 2020 at First United Methodist Church , , Somerset, KY.

Visitation will be 11AM – 2PM Eastern Time Saturday, October 10 2020 at First United Methodist Church , , Somerset, KY.

Interment will be in Greasy Hollow Cemetery, , Seedville, TN.

Officiating:

Bro. Larry Nichols

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.