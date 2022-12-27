Michael Foster, 28, of the Knifley community, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born February 8, 1994, in Utica, New York. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Foster, his mother, Carrie McClintock, grandparents, Daniel Foster, Donald Graves and Patricia Abdallah.

Michael was a member of Knifley Area Volunteer Fire Department for several years and a CDL Driver for Amazon.

Survivors include:

His Grandparents – Kenneth McClintock and Margaret Hance of Knifley

One brother – Dakota Judd of Knifley

Several other relatives and friends

The family has chosen Cremation and will hold a Private Graveside service in the McClintock Family Cemetery.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements