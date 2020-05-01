Michelle Rose Thompson, 58, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Cincinnati, Oh she was the daughter of the late William Crump and Marlene Fox Iames of Columbia who survives.

Ms. Thompson was of the Catholic faith and an employee of Summit Manor Nursing Home. She was passionate about her job and cared so much for the residents that she volunteered in the Covid unit of nursing home.

In addition to her mother she is survived by two sisters Debra Parradee of Edmonton and Denise Carver-Iames of Columbia; two nieces Tricia McQueary of Cincinnati, OH and Destiny Ooten of Columbia; two nephews Jeffrey Iames and Justin Carter both of Columbia; an aunt Cheryl Jenkins of Columbia and her dog Bella.

The family chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.