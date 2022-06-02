Middle school relay team finishes well at state

Adair County was represented this past weekend at the State Middle School Track Championships in Louisville. The team of Jacob Boutte, Zain Cross, Leland Brady and Kolt King participated in the 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays. There were 200 teams competing.

The Indians finished ninth in the 4×800 with a time of 9 minutes, 55.10 seconds. They followed that up with a time of 4:14.36 in the 4×400, good enough for 33rd overall.

“In the 4×800, we felt pretty confident they could do well,” Bryant said. “The 4×400 is a different animal, that’s a sprint. These kids are going to be good sprint athletes, but three of the four are distance guys, and distance races are different than sprints.

“But they did well. They had smooth handoffs, didn’t give ground, attacked other teams. When you get ninth out of 200 teams, you are doing something.”