Mike “Diddle” Finn, 64, of the Portland community, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

He was born July 6, 1958, in Adair County. He was preceded in death by his father, Gleason Finn and his brother-in-law, Jim Moss. Mike was a member of Pickett’s Chapel Church and a farmer.

Survivors include:

His mother – Carolyn Kessler Finn of Columbia

His sister – Linda Moss of Columbia

His niece – Amy Moss of Columbia

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Pat Smith and Bro. Barney Taylor officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Larry Huckaby and Bro. Bobby Withers officiating

Visitation after 5 P.M. Wednesday

Casket Bearers: Dale Hayes, Cotton Smith, Dan Burris, Pete Beard, Mark Baker, Donald Kessler, Troy Keltner, Tim Smith

In lieu of flowers, donations to Pickett’s Chapel Church or WHAS Crusade for Children would be appreciated and can be made at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements