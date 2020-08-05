Mike “Monkey” Reynolds, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at TJ Health/Columbia Emergency Room.
He was born August 28, 1958, in Adair County, to the late William and Lola Mae Corbin Reynolds. Mike retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, was employed by the Adair Fiscal Court at the Recycling Center, a member of Hood Lodge #839 and the Mark Twain Shriners.
Survivors include:
His wife – Peggy Graham Reynolds of Columbia
Two sons – Kevin Reynolds (Debbie) & Keith Reynolds (Angie Cook) all of Columbia
Three step-daughters – Wendy Sanders of Mt. Washington, Carlene Heaven & Whitney Moon both of Columbia
One brother – Paul Reynolds (Connie) of Columbia
Two Grandchildren and Nine Step-Grandchildren
Several other relatives & friends
Funeral service – Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Loy officiating
Burial in Reynolds Family Cemetery
Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Thursday
Masonic Funeral Rites will be conducted Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING
Casket Bearers: R.L. Luttrell, Mike Roy, Rodney Reynolds, Donnie Melson, Jr. Vincent, Tim Baker
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements