Mike “Monkey” Reynolds, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at TJ Health/Columbia Emergency Room.

He was born August 28, 1958, in Adair County, to the late William and Lola Mae Corbin Reynolds. Mike retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, was employed by the Adair Fiscal Court at the Recycling Center, a member of Hood Lodge #839 and the Mark Twain Shriners.

Survivors include:

His wife – Peggy Graham Reynolds of Columbia

Two sons – Kevin Reynolds (Debbie) & Keith Reynolds (Angie Cook) all of Columbia

Three step-daughters – Wendy Sanders of Mt. Washington, Carlene Heaven & Whitney Moon both of Columbia

One brother – Paul Reynolds (Connie) of Columbia

Two Grandchildren and Nine Step-Grandchildren

Several other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Loy officiating

Burial in Reynolds Family Cemetery

Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Thursday

Masonic Funeral Rites will be conducted Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING

Casket Bearers: R.L. Luttrell, Mike Roy, Rodney Reynolds, Donnie Melson, Jr. Vincent, Tim Baker

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com